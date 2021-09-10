Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 15,627.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

