Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $512,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

