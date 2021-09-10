Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 525.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock worth $8,935,300 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

