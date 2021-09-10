Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 39.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.25. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $63,774,567. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

