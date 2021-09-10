Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $36,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,551,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

