Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded by Barclays to “Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.40.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX opened at C$49.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.33. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.