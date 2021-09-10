Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,596.26

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,596.26 and last traded at $1,584.60, with a volume of 392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,579.45.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,502.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,328.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

