Minot Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Minot Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.14. 33,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,740. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

