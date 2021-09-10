Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

