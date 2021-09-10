Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,508 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of MAXR opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,107.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

