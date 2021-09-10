Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $970,000 Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THRM opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

