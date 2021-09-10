Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 782,210 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at $8,847,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $542.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

