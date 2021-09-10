Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.25.

NYSE:MOH opened at $258.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.98. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $16,167,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

