Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 623,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 148,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 85,997.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

