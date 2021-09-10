Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several research firms have commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

