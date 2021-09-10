Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HFC. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.70.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 25.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 625.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

