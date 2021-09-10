Morgan Stanley Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Tredegar worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tredegar by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,713 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tredegar by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

