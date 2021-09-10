Morgan Stanley Has $1.28 Million Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $635.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

