Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

BBSI stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

