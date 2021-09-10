Morgan Stanley Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $337.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $337.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.21.
MRNA stock opened at $455.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $497.49.
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
