Morgan Stanley Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $337.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $337.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.21.

MRNA stock opened at $455.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

