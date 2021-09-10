Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Technip Energies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

