Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $15,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $9,778,000.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.83 million, a P/E ratio of 143.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUTR. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

