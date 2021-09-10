Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,601,486.54 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.82, for a total transaction of $2,601,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Morningstar stock opened at $281.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

