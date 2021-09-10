Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of MOV stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $741.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.