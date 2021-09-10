Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Critical Survey

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61% Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.59 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -16.23 Altex Industries $30,000.00 48.77 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Murphy Oil and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 3 5 0 2.44 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.26%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

