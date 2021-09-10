Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 84,057 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,057 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 147,361 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.33 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

