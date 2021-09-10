Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 461 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 88.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Fortive by 14.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 24,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FTV opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

