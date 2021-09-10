Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

NYSE:PWR opened at $114.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

