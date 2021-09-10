Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

NYSE URI opened at $342.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

