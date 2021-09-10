Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $46.32 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

