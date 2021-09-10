Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

