Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 367,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,015 and sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.