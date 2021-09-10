N-able Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NABL)

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of N-able in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for N-able’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NABL opened at $13.73 on Thursday. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

