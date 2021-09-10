NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks Sells 16,613 Shares

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $3,521.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

