National Bank Financial Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.36.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 934,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,396. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.37.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

