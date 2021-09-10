National Bank Financial Cuts Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$99.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NGT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

NGT traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$72.42. 82,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,892. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$90.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.29. The stock has a market cap of C$57.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

