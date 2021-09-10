National Bank Financial Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to C$7.25

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,267,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,258,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.