National Bank Financial Trims Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Target Price to C$13.25

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUG. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.84.

LUG traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$10.99. The company had a trading volume of 80,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,656. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.99.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

