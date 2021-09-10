National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/27/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$104.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

