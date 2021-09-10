National Bankshares Lowers Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.58.

EDV traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 384,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,957. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

