National Bankshares Lowers New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.43.

TSE:NGD remained flat at $C$1.51 during midday trading on Friday. 377,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.36.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

