National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million.

National Beverage stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. 52,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

