National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.