National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

NNN stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

