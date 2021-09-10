Nebulas Market Capitalization Tops $28.38 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and $4.49 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.16 or 0.00396645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00163208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,340,084 coins and its circulating supply is 59,824,286 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

