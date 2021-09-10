New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Down 5.1%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

New World Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.