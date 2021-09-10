New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,174. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

