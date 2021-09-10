New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,142 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $147,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FCEL opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.