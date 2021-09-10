New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,660 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 44.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

