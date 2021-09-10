New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 96.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $16,260,312. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.